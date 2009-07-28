FX Picks Up 13 Episodes of 'Lawman'

FX is on the right side of the Lawman, picking up 13 episodes of the Timothy Olyphant starrer.

Project, from "Boomtown" scribe Graham Yost, is based on the Elmore Leonard character Raylan Givens, from his short story "Fire In the Hole." FX plans to launch the drama in spring 2010.

Sony Pictures TV is behind the show, along with FX Prods. Yost, who wrote the pilot, will exec produce, along with Leonard, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Michael Dinner (who directed the pilot).

