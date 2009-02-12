FX Orders Sixth Season Of 'Rescue Me'

FX is bringing Denis Leary’s firefighter drama Rescue Me back for a sixth season, the network said Thursday.

Leary will also launch the Rescue Me Comedy Tour, in an effort to promote season five of the series which bows April 7, and to raise money for his charity The Leary Firefighters Foundation.

The tour will present the first episode of season five and will feature stand-up from leary and Rescue co-stars Lenny Clarke and Adam Ferrara, as well as other guests.

“Rescue Me is one of the very best series on television and a tentpole program for FX,” said FX president John Landgraf, announcing the pickup. “We’re amazed by the quality of episodes for the upcoming fifth season, which are some of the best they’ve ever produced. I believe this show will continue to maintain a level of excellence for several years to come and we’re thrilled to pick it up for a sixth season.”

FX will be cutting the number of episodes for season six however, bringing it down to 18 from the 22 for season five.