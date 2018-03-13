FX Orders Pilot ‘Devs’ From Alex Garland

FX has placed a pilot order for Devs, a drama created by writer/director Alex Garland. Garland wrote the pilot and will direct as well as executive produce, along with DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions.

The pilot will be produced by FX Productions.

In Devs, a young computer engineer, Lily, investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the order.



“Devs is a captivating series from Alex Garland, building on his track record of groundbreaking work that challenges our notion of humanity amid the seemingly boundless promise of technology,” said Schrier. “We’re all the more thrilled that Alex will direct and executive produce with our partners at DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions.”

Devs was developed under the overall television production deal that Garland signed with FX Productions in July.

Garland was nominated in 2016 for an Academy Award® for Best Writing, Original Screenplay for Ex Machina. His other film work includes 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, Dredd and Annihilation.