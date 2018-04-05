FX Orders Pilot Based on ‘Y: The Last Man’

FX Networks has ordered a pilot based on the post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series Y: The Last Man. Melina Matsoukas will direct the pilot, which will be produced by FX Productions.

Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal will be co-showrunners and will executive produce the project along with Matsoukas, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force and Brian K. Vaughan.

Based on the DC comic book series by Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a world of women--exploring gender, race, class and survival. It examines a world where all the men are dead except for one.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue comic book series that was first published in 2002.