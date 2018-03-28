FX Gives ‘Trust’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 25).

FX grabs the top spot in our ranking with promos for its new anthology drama Trust: The Getty Family Saga, which racked up 333.8 million TV ad impressions.

With the exception of TBS’s Tracy Morgan vehicle The Last O.G. at fourth place, our top five is stocked with fresh entrants. And ABC is the sole traditional broadcaster to make our cut, taking two spots: second place for its Roseanne reboot and third place for Grey's Anatomy spin-off Station 19. Closing out our chart: Syfy’s new DC Comics-inspired drama Krypton.

Notably, The Last O.G. promos score the highest iSpot Attention Index (112) in our ranking, getting 12% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).