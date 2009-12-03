FX Orders More 'Sons of Anarchy'

FX is getting back on the bike and has given a third-season renewal to "Sons of Anarchy."Move

was highly anticipated as the motorcycle club drama starring Ron

Perlman, Charlie Hunnam and Katey Sagal took off in its just-concluded

second season. Tuesday night's finale drew 4.3 million viewers, the

most in series history.

Net has ordered 13 episodes, which will will launch in September. All series regulars are set to return.

