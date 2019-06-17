FX Orders More ‘Pose’

FX has ordered a third season of Pose. Season two began June 11, and the premiere delivered 1.2 million total viewers and 572,000 viewers 18-49, according to FX, citing Nielsen. FX called it the series’ most watched episode.

Pose is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that took flight in the late 1980s.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” said John Landgraf, chairman, FX Networks and FX Productions. “Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.”

The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

Season two is set in 1990. “On the heels of the ballroom community establishing itself in pop culture and going mainstream, the House of Evangelista is forced to reevaluate their goals,” said FX. “Meanwhile, the AIDS crisis worsens and the reaction from a group of activists reaches a fever pitch.”

The 10-episode season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Pose was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The series is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh.