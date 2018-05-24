FX Orders Fourth Season of ‘Baskets’

Offbeat comedy Baskets, executive produced by, and starring, Zach Galifianakis, has been renewed for a fourth season by FX. It will air in 2019.

Baskets features Galifianakis as twins Chip and Dale Baskets, Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets and Martha Kelly as Martha.

“Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.”

The recently concluded third season saw the Baskets family attempt to run a rodeo together.

The series is produced by FX Productions. Besides, Galifianakis, the executive producers are Krisel, Marc Gurvitz, Andrea Pett-Joseph, and Anna Dokoza.