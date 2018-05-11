FX Orders ‘Mr Inbetween’ Scripted Series

FX has greenlit a new scripted series Mr Inbetween, the network announced Friday.

The half-hour drama series stars Scott Ryan as a criminal for hire while portraying the life of a father, ex-husband and best friend, according to FX. Nash Edgerton (Gringo) will direct the six-episode series, which was shot in Australia.

Along with series creator Ryan, Mr Inbetween also stars Damon Herriman (Justified), Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

The series will air on FX and Australian-based Foxtel this fall, according to the network.

“Mr Inbetween is an extraordinary achievement for Scott Ryan, who took it from an indie film with a cult following to a half-hour drama that he stars in,” Schrier said. “Scott is one of those rare creators who can bring his own character to life on screen, and he is perfectly paired with Nash Edgerton, who brilliantly directed all six episodes. This project is a great inaugural step with Foxtel as the home of FX Original Series in Australia.”