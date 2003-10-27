FX Offers up More O.C.

To hype of the return of Fox’s teen drama, The O.C.

, Oct. 29, sister cable network FX offered up a marathon of repeats Oct. 25.

FX planned to replay the first seven episodes. Under a new deal with affiliates, Fox can repurpose a limited number of its scripted and reality series. At press time, there was no word if FX will continue to replay The O.C.

beyond the marathon.

In the past, Fox’s repurposing efforts have been more limited than those of the other broadcast networks because it did not have an agreement with affiliates. It did replay the second season of 24

on FX, which produced modest ratings.