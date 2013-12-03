FX Networks, Louis C.K. Reach Production Deal

Emmy Award-winning comedian Louis C.K. will produce new television pilots and series for FX Networks as part of a production deal reached between the two parties, FX announced Tuesday.

Under terms of the deal, Louis C.K. and his production company Pig Newton will develop and produce television pilots and series for FX Networks, which would be created by or supervised by C.K., who would have the option to write or direct any of these projects, according to FX officials. The deal is not related to the FX comedy series Louie, which returns for its fourth season in May of 2014.

“Working with Louis C.K. has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences of my career,” said FX Networks president John Landgraf in a statement. “So many incredibly talented artists want to work with Louis and follow down the independent and idiosyncratic creative trail he has blazed. I can’t wait to see who he brings through our door, not to mention any new projects that he wants to create for us.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.