FX looking to unload Ally
Twentieth TV is reconsidering its initial in-house deal for Ally
McBeal, insiders confirmed Tuesday.
The Fox syndication division has been out talking with possible suitors for
the cable off-net rights to the drama, which debuted late last year on co-owned
FX to sluggish ratings.
Insiders said Twentieth TV executives plan to approach Lifetime Television,
Oxygen and several other networks about possibly acquiring the rights.
Twentieth had no comment, but executives at two obvious potential cable
buyers for such a female-skewing show said they have not been approached by
Fox.
