FX to Launch ‘Simpsons World’ Oct. 21

FX will launch its “all-things-Simpsons” online portal The Simpsons World on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The portal, which was first touted during Summer TCA, will include all 25 seasons of The Simpsons, plus each new episode of the current season the day after it airs.

FX says The Simpsons World will house:

Video content that will greet users the moment they enter the experience

“Everything Simpsons,” a dynamic newsfeed showcasing the latest Simpsons news, social media updates, “Did You Know” fun facts, featured episode playlists and clips

“The Simpsons Heartbeat” which organizes the complete catalogue of episodes by popularity

A premium video player that will provide recommendations to other clips and episodes users would enjoy as well as the ability for users to share content on their social networks

A simple, intuitive way to browse through the catalogue by season, playlist, most popular episodes and exclusive video content

A responsive search function allowing users to find video of their favorite characters and guest stars in the entire catalogue or any of the nearly 3,000 clips

Additional content will be available in early 2015.

FX worked with the following venfors: Huge, Inc., Diamond Web Services, Robochan, Ensemble, Accedo and Blitz Interactive.