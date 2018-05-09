FX Lands Rights to NY Times Series 'The Weekly'

FX has landed first-run rights to The Weekly, a series about the New York Times. Hulu will be the SVOD streaming home to the show the day after episodes air on linear TV. The Weekly will premiere later this year. FX has committed to a minimum of 30 episodes.

Episodes will also be available on VOD platforms FXNow and FX+.

The series is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. WME represented the project.

“The New York Times is synonymous with excellence and FX is honored to be chosen as their partner on what will be the first entry for both organizations into the weekly TV news business,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “A free press is vital to the health of our American democracy. The Weekly will give viewers compelling stories about the courage and commitment New York Times journalists bring to seeking out and reporting the truth. We also want to thank our partners at Hulu on this deal and the team at Left/Right.”

The Weekly will be a documentary news program that includes one or two of The Times’s biggest and most important visual stories each week. FX says, “Viewers will be with those stories and the reporters as the show brings them to life.”

“Our ambition with The Weekly is to bring the authority and excellence of New York Times journalism to the largest possible television audience,” said Meredith Kopit Levien, chief operating officer of The New York Times Company. “Partnering with FX and Hulu together for distribution represents an entirely new and uniquely powerful way to do just that. The leadership at each of these organizations demonstrated real enthusiasm for The Weekly and for work of The Times. We are incredibly excited to work with them, and with our production partners at Left/Right, to make millions more people spend much more time with quality, original journalism.”