FX has a hit in 44 Minutes

FX scored a hit with its latest original movie, 44 Minutes: The North

Hollywood Shootout.

The movie scored a 4.8 rating with 6.1 million viewers for its June 1 debut,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

It was the second-highest-rated cable program last week, trailing only Turner Network Television's

May 29 telecast of the San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks National Basketball Association playoff game,

which earned a 5.0 rating.

The stellar rating for 44 Minutes is encouraging for FX's original

movie efforts.

The network has suffered through a string of mediocre ratings for other recent

originals like The Pentagon Papers.

FX finished the week of May 26-June 1 with a 1.2 household average in prime time.

TNT grabbed the top ratings spot again last week with a 2.5 household average and

2.9 million viewers, propelled by its NBA coverage.

Lifetime Television claimed the second spot with a 1.8 household average and 1.9 million

viewers, followed by Cartoon Network (1.7, 1.9 million), USA Network

(1.7, 2.1 million) and Nickelodeon (1.7, 2.1 million).

The Learning Channel and The History Channel both had above-average ratings last week.

TLC averaged a 1.4 in prime time with 1.5 million viewers.

History -- which earned a strong 3.0 rating for its special,

Russia: Land of the Tsars -- finished with a 1.3 rating and 1.4 million

viewers.