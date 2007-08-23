FX Green-Lights Murphy Pilot

FX ordered a pilot about a transgender man from Ryan Murphy, creator of the network’s Nip/Tuck.

Production on the yet-untitled series -- about a doctor, husband and father who transitions from male to female after realizing he is transgender -- is scheduled to begin later this year.

The pilot is the first to be green-lighted by FX under network chief John Landgraf since legal series Damages, which launched in July.

The pickup bodes well for the series, as FX has always green-lighted to series the pilots it picks up. With this show, the network would have nine originals -- a lot for a basic cable network.

The hour-long show is from 20th Century Fox TV. Casting is not yet set. Murphy and Nip/Tuck supervising producer Brad Flachuk wrote the pilot.

“This is an ambitious project, and one that Ryan has created with truth and respect,” Landgraf said in a statement. “We’re extremely happy to work with Ryan on his second drama pilot for the network, which we have been developing with him while he remains the showrunner for Nip/Tuck, FX’s highest-rated original series. The script he and Brad delivered is unique, compelling and complex storytelling.”