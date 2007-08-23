FX Green-Lights Murphy Pilot
By Anne Becker
FX ordered a pilot about a transgender man from Ryan Murphy, creator of the network’s Nip/Tuck.
Production on the yet-untitled series -- about a doctor, husband and father who transitions from male to female after realizing he is transgender -- is scheduled to begin later this year.
The pilot is the first to be green-lighted by FX under network chief John Landgraf since legal series Damages, which launched in July.
The pickup bodes well for the series, as FX has always green-lighted to series the pilots it picks up. With this show, the network would have nine originals -- a lot for a basic cable network.
The hour-long show is from 20th Century Fox TV. Casting is not yet set. Murphy and Nip/Tuck supervising producer Brad Flachuk wrote the pilot.
“This is an ambitious project, and one that Ryan has created with truth and respect,” Landgraf said in a statement. “We’re extremely happy to work with Ryan on his second drama pilot for the network, which we have been developing with him while he remains the showrunner for Nip/Tuck, FX’s highest-rated original series. The script he and Brad delivered is unique, compelling and complex storytelling.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.