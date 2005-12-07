FX Going Black and White

Cable network FX set a March 2006 premiere date for its new documentary series Black. White. The six-part series, produced by R.J. Cutler’s Actual Reality and hip-hop singer/actor Ice Cube’s Cube-Vision, tackles race relations by using makeup to transform an African-American family into a Caucasian-appearing one and a Caucasian family into an African-American-appearing one. The series tracks the families as they share a house in California for six weeks.

Cutler developed the show and executive-produced with Ice Cube and Matt Alvarez. The series is the second from FX’s unscripted development department headed by VP Eric Schrier. It’s also the third series FX has worked on with Cutler, who produced the network’s Morgan Spurlock documentary series 30 Days earlier this year and developed political-talent-search series American Candidate, which later moved to and aired on Showtime when production costs exceeded FX’s budget.

FX, Fox’s general entertainment cable network, averaged 1.18 million total viewers in prime during November, up 10 percent from last year.