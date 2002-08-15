FX goes 24 hours
FX is turning over a full day of airtime Labor Day weekend to stunt sister network Fox's acclaimed drama, 24.
From midnight Sept. 1 through midnight Sept. 2, FX will air all 24 episodes
of 24.
The series kicks off its second season on Fox Oct. 29.
DVDs of season one go on sale Sept. 17.
