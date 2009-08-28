FX To End 'Rescue Me' In 2011

Denis Leary is about to put out his last fire.

FX's Rescue Me is set to end its run in 2011, 10 years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that provided the creative impetus for the series.

New York-shot drama from Sony Television will continue for 19 more episodes after the current season finale airs on Tuesday. It's undetermined how the network will release the final shows, though most likely in two different seasons of 10 and nine episodes, or vice versa.

Production on the final episodes begins in September.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com