FX Dresses in Black
FX will look to cash in on Cash with a June 2005 biopic on late country singer Johnny Cash.
The Johnny Cash Story is from The Machine, Jon Sheinberg's internet consulting firm that has morphed into a hydra-headed entity that now includes production (as well as consulting, management and development). The Cash flick had originally been target for a theatrical release.
Sheinberg, son of veteran producer Sid Sheinberg, will co-produce with Felix Alcala, Peter Lopez, and Nancy Gaelen.
