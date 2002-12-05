FX developing racing show

FX, one of the cable homes for the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, is developing an auto

racing-themed entertainment show to complement its live action.

The prime time series would be NASCAR-themed, possibly a reality show or

documentary-drama, and it would air in prime time.

Specific plans should be worked out in the next month or two.

FX and Fox share one-half of the NASCAR Winston Cup racing season; NBC and Turner Network Television

split the other half.

FX has earned strong ratings in the 4.0 range for its NASCAR events.

FX president Peter Liguori credited NASCAR for helping to drive his network's distribution the

past two years.