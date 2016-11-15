FX to Debut ‘Taboo’ Jan. 10

FX drama Taboo debuts Tuesday, Jan. 10. The series is created by Steven Knight with Tom Hardy and his father Chips Hardy, who is also consulting producer. Executive producers are Ridley Scott and Kate Crowe for Scott Free, Tom Hardy and Dean Baker for Hardy Son & Baker, and Steven Knight.

Set in 1814, Taboo follows a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed, says FX. Believed to be dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father's legacy is a “poisoned chalice.”

Taboo stars Tom Hardy, Jonathan Pryce and Oona Chaplin, among others. The show is produced by Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker for FX and BBC One with Sonar Entertainment distributing worldwide outside the UK.

FX has had an enviable run with dark dramas such as The Americans, Fargo and American Horror Story. When FX announced the project two years ago, Eric Schrier, president of original programming, said, “Tom’s passion for this project, from conceiving the original idea with his father to portraying James Delaney, promises to infuse this epic story with great personal passion and credibility.”