FX Picks Up ‘Taboo’

FX has picked up drama series Taboo, the network announced Tuesday.

The series is being produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free productions and Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker for BBC One in the U.K. The eight-episode drama, starring Hardy, is scheduled to premiere on BBC One in 2015 and on FX in 2016.

“We are privileged to have landed Taboo and to work with this exceptional team led by Ridley, Tom and Steven,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX and FX Productions. “Tom’s passion for this project, from conceiving the original idea with his father to portraying James Delaney, promises to infuse this epic story with great personal passion and credibility.”

The series is executive produced by Scott, Kate Crowe, Hardy, Dean Baker, Steven Knight and Gene Stein. Sonar Entertainment is distributing internationally.