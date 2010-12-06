FX Cancels 'Terriers'

FX said Monday it cancelled Terriers after its first season.

The show appeared to have some passionate followers among critics and viewers, but the shows ratings were well below other shows on the network.

Terriers averaged a 0.49 rating among viewers 18-49, representing 509,0000 people in the demo. That compares to other shows that FX has canceled such as Courteney Cox-starrer Dirt, which had a 1.49 rating and nearly 1.6 million viewers and was dropped after two seasons in 2008.