FX Cancels 'The Riches'

FX has canceled The Riches. A network spokesman confirmed the unsurprising news Tuesday.



The drama starring Eddie Izzard and Minnie Driver was critically praised but low-rated. The show declined 44% in the 18-49 demographic in its second, strike shortened season, which ended last April.



FX executives flirted with the idea of casting for a co-production deal similar to the one NBC Universal struck with DirecTV to keep Friday Night Lights on the air. (DirecTV kicks in financing in exchange for licensing rights. The third season of Friday Night Lights premiered last week on DirecTV and will bow on NBC later this season.)



But in the end, The Riches didn't attract enough viewers to attract a financial partner. And FX could not justify the marketing and production costs of the show.



The network is in the midst of the final season of The Shield and renewed new drama Sons of Anarchy earlier this week. Damages, which collected multiple Emmys including one for series star Glenn Close, returns next year. And new comedy Testees, about two friends who endeavor to be human guinea pigs, premieres Thursday.