FX Buys Docu-Reality Show

FX is ordering six episodes of new docu-reality show 30 Days. The series, slated for next summer, will follow individuals thrust into situations unlike anything in their everyday lives for a 30-day period.

The show is produced by filmmaker Morgan Spurlock and Ben Silverman’s Reveille Productions and related to Spurlock’s documentary Super Size Me, which chronicled the filmmaker’s eating every meal at McDonald’s for a month to highlight American obesity.

In the series, FX says, topics will range from ethnic to religious to economic differences. The pilot episode features a Christian insurance salesman from West Virginia living with a Muslim family in Dearborn, Mich., home of the nation’s largest Islamic community. Spurlock will host and narrate each episode.