FX bows late-night Jones

FX's new late-night strip. The Orlando Jones Show, was a modest draw on

its June 16 debut.

Orlando Jones recorded a 0.6 household rating and a 0.6 among FX's core

18- through 49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Insiders said the network was expecting to draw slightly higher marks.

But FX said it was pleased with the start, particularly compared with its last late-night entry, The Test with Jillian Barberie, back in April

2001, which averaged a 0.4 rating.

Orlando Jones airs weekdays at 11 p.m.