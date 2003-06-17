FX bows late-night Jones
FX's new late-night strip. The Orlando Jones Show, was a modest draw on
its June 16 debut.
Orlando Jones recorded a 0.6 household rating and a 0.6 among FX's core
18- through 49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Insiders said the network was expecting to draw slightly higher marks.
But FX said it was pleased with the start, particularly compared with its last late-night entry, The Test with Jillian Barberie, back in April
2001, which averaged a 0.4 rating.
Orlando Jones airs weekdays at 11 p.m.
