FX Adds Two More Comedies

FX is getting serious about its comedy slate, giving series orders to two half-hour laffers.

The League revolves around a group of longtime guy friends who participate in a fantasy football league. Louie stars comic Louis CK as a standup comic and newly single dad raising two daughters in New York City.

Both skeins hail from FX's inhouse FX Prods. banner. League has been picked up for six episodes; Louie has a 13-seg order. These pickups come on the heels of a series order last month for animated workplace comedy Archer (Daily Variety, July 14).

