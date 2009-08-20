FX Adds Two More Comedies
FX is getting serious about its comedy slate, giving series orders to two half-hour laffers.
The League revolves around a group of longtime guy friends who participate in a fantasy football league. Louie stars comic Louis CK as a standup comic and newly single dad raising two daughters in New York City.
Both skeins hail from FX's inhouse FX Prods. banner. League has been picked up for six episodes; Louie has a 13-seg order. These pickups come on the heels of a series order last month for animated workplace comedy Archer (Daily Variety, July 14).
