FX Adds Firefighting Drama

FX is ordering 13 episodes of Rescue Me, a new drama starring Denis Leary as a New York firefighter. The New York-based show is slated to start production in April, with Leary, Peter Tolan and Jim Serpico executive producing.

Rescue Me is produced by Apostle, The Cloudland Company and DreamWorks in association with Sony Pictures Television. It will be FX’s third hour-long drama, joining acclaimed The Shield and Nip/Tuck.