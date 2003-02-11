Fuzzy felled by on-camera shots

Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller was disqualified from a PGA Champions Tour tournament Friday after taking a few shots on the Crandon Park Golf Course for a story by WSVN-TV Miami reporter Jackie Johnson.

Zoeller -- a former Masters champion who was in town to play in the Royal Caribbean Classic -- had given Johnson a one-hour lesson and demonstrated a few shots on camera.

Some tour officials observed the swings and informed Zoeller that he'd violated the rule against taking practice shots on the course.

Although Zoeller didn't complain, sportswriters said some of the golfers present felt that the violation was innocuous and that Zoeller should have been allowed to play.