Future Unclear at Accom

Accom, a Menlo Park, Calif.-based broadcast and production equipment manufacturer that specialized in digital video effects and storage devices, has scaled back its operations and is only providing technical support for its products.

The future of the company remains unclear. An Accom representative told B&C that the company is not for sale. But a written statement on the company’s Web site from Junaid Sheikh, chairman and CEO of Accom, suggests the company is hurting.“I would like to thank all our customers, resellers and employees for their unwavering support and commitment over the years," Sheikh writes. "We intend to continue to provide technical support to our customers for as long as the support revenues justify it.”