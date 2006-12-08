The Future of Music Coalition To Release Consolidation Study

The Future of Music Coalition, which hopes the future is not more media concentration, will release a study next week it says shows that the listening public has been "harmed" by consolidation of ownership.



The study comes as the FCC holds its second regional hearing on media ownership rules it is reviewing--and trying to revise--per a court and congressional mandate.



The coalition, which represents radio artists and musicians, says the study, False Premises, False Promises: A Quantitative History of Ownership Consolidation in the Radio Industry, finds that the top 10 radio group owners have almost two-thirds of the listeners, that 15 formats dominate programming, with even more overlap of songs among those "different" formats, and that Classical, Jazz, Americana, Bluegrass, New Rock, and Folk formats are almost exclusively the province of smaller groups.