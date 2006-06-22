Futurama Makes a Comeback on Comedy

Comedy Central picked up the rights to run at least 13 new episodes of the Matt Groening/David X. Cohen animated series Futurama. The network had entered an initial multiyear license agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television last fall to run the 72 prior episodes, with the possibility to run new episodes in the future.

The new episodes, soon to be in production, are scheduled to join Comedy's schedule in 2008. The old episodes previously aired on Fox. Comedy can run both the existing and new episode in January 2008.