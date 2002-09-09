Futurama joins Cartoon lineup
Come January, Cartoon Network will be the cable home for Fox animated
series Futurama.
Cartoon acquired Futurama's 72-episode library, and it will play the show
in its "Adult Swim" late-night block.
New episodes of Futurama, a product from The Simpsons creator Matt
Groening, are in production and will air Sunday nights at 7 p.m. on Fox.
