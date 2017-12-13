Fusion Gets Extra Distribution in New York, Los Angeles Markets

Fusion Media Group, which is part of Univision, said its Fusion cable channel will get expanded distribution in big cities including New York and Los Angeles as part of a new agreement with Charter Communications.

Fusion will be available in all of the homes that Charter acquired when it bought Time Warner Cable and Bright House.

“This is significant as Fusion will achieve a much stronger footprint in major markets such as New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, and Austin among others," said Felipe Holguin, Fusion Media CEO, in a staff memo. “In addition to reaching more households in these key urban areas from a viewership perspective, it is also an important step in continuing to grow advertising revenues for the network.”

Holguin said Fusion will continue to grow and evolve in 2018.



Related: Viacom, Charter Announce Distribution Deal Renewal

“At its core Fusion is a network that speaks to the interests and issues of America’s diverse, outspoken youth through programming that shares their curiosity, sharpness, and passion,” he said. “We have seen this in recent shows like Shade, which revealed a side of drag culture never before seen, as well as series and specials produced in collaboration with editorial teams across FMG like Car vs America, powered by Jalopnik, and The Root 100.