Viacom, Charter Announce Distribution Deal Renewal

Viacom and Charter Communications, which last month announced a tentative agreement that averted a blackout of Viacom’s cable channels to Charter subscribers, said they have completed the renewal of their distribution deal.

The new deal calls for Charter’s Spectrum subscribers to get Viacom’s key networks, including Nickelodeon, MTV BET, Comedy Central, Spike (which becomes Paramount Network next year), VH1, TV Land and CMT. Left out of the package is Nick Jr., tabbed as one of Viacom's "flagship" brands by CEO Bob Bakish.



Other un-named Viacom networks will be available on higher-priced tiers.



The agreement also calls for Viacom and Charter to co-produce original content exclusively for Charter subscribers in the U.S. Viacom will be able to distribute the co-produced programming internationally.

The company also agreed to collaborate on using anonymized data from Charter set-top boxes for advanced advertising and to address unauthorized password sharing.