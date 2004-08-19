Fuse's Juris Helms Court TV

Fuse president Mark Juris is exiting to join Court TV as general manager. At Court TV, he will oversee programming, production and marketing and report to chief operating officer Art Bell. Juris will be ratcheting up Court TV's alternative and reality programming designed to appeal to younger viewers.

Juris is known for his creative, cost-effective marketing. He programmed Fuse, a youthful music channel formerly known as MuchMusic USA, on a shoestring. He was a long-time Rainbow Media executive, having also been EVP and GM of AMC.

"Bringing Marc on board is certainly emblematic of the direction Court TV is going -- hip, edgy, young and cutting edge," Court TV Chairman and CEO Henry Schleiff said in a statement.