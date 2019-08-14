Fuse Shares Fall Schedule

Fuse has announced its fall lineup. Soundcheck to Stage with Rich the Kid, a linear version of the digital docu-series about musicians’ backstage rituals, airs Sept. 2. Complex x Fuse, with celebrities such as J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Juice Wrld answering “burning questions,” said Fuse, begins Oct. 2. It’s the fifth season, and Complex Networks produces.

The Read with Kid Fury and CrissleWest, inspired by the pair’s podcast, premieres Friday, Oct. 11. Don’t Be Nice, about poets gearing up for the National Poetry Slam, also starts Oct. 11. Made From Scratch, with celebs such as Big Boi, Rick Ross and Saweetie cooking their favorite dishes, goes on Oct. 15.

The Candidates, with a New York high school staging a mock election, premieres Nov. 5.

“By migrating nontraditional programming to Fuse’s linear channel, we have blurred the line between ‘digital’ and ‘TV’ programming to create a diverse fall lineup,” said Fuse Media chief content officer J-T Ladt. “With Complex x Fuse continuing to attract new viewers, we tested our in-house digital format Made From Scratch as a half-hour on linear. We are excited that experiment performed and Made From Scratch is making the jump to linear, alongside The Read and Soundcheck to Stage.”

Fuse targets “the multicultural millennial and Gen Z audience,” it said.