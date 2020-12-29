Fuse Sets Town Hall for Georgia Senate Election

Wilmer Valderrama will be a part of Fuse's Town Hall

Fuse Media is teaming up with Voto Latino Foundation for a town hall event focusing on the Georgia Senate run-off election.

Fuse Town Hall: The Georgia Run-off Election premieres Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on Fuse.

The town hall will be moderated by Voto Latino Foundation president and CEO Maria Teresa Kumar. Panelists will include actors and Voto Latino board members Rosario Dawson and Wilmer Valderrama.

Other speakers include CHCI Public Policy Fellow Patricia Granada-Malaver and activist Jordan Gaeta.

Fuse and Voto Latino this year have worked together on Fuse’s "Be Change" initiative