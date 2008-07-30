Fuse Reaches Milestone

In a little more than three years, music network Fuse hit the 60 million distribution mark.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fuse doubled its household subscriber base, increasing from 29.5 million homes in January 2003 to 60 million in July 2008. The increase makes Fuse one of the fastest-growing networks over the past year.

“This milestone marks a significant time in Fuse’s history,” executive vice president of content distribution Brad Samuels said in a statement. “With new original series, specials and exclusive concerts, all rooted in the music experience, reaching 60 million homes gives us a platform from which to deliver compelling content and marketing solutions that will help our distributors to grab the attention and loyalty of the hard-to-reach audience of music lovers.”

Fuse’s household subscriber base increased twofold since May 2003, when it launched in 30 million homes. Between July 2007 and July 2008, Fuse added more than 6 million homes.

Comcast helped Fuse in being fully distributed by homes of its subscribers in June by launching the network in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia this year alone. The cable operator also launched Fuse in Rhode Island and Hampton Roads, Va.