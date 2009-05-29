Fuse Plans Week Of Dave Matthews Band Programming

Fuse is celebrating the release of the Dave Matthews Band’s latest album with a week-long programming slate, including a live telecast of the band’s June 1 performance at New York’s legendary Beacon Theatre and an original documentary.

Fuse Presents Dave Matthews Band: Live from the Beacon Theatre is airing at 9 p.m. commercial free and in hi-def the night before the release of “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King,” the band’s eighth studio album.

The following day kicks off a four-part documentary, Dave Matthews Band: The Road to Big Whiskey, which airs June 2-5 at 8 p.m. The half-hour blocks capture the band discussing significant performances, the making of their new record and the hardship of losing a band member. Saxophonist LerRoi Moore died last August of complications from injuries suffered in an ATV accident. The new record is dedicated to Moore.

Other programming for the week includes Dave Matthews Band Weekend on the Rocks (May 30, 2 p.m.), a show revisiting a four-night stand the band played at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Co. in 2005, Dave Matthews Band: The Central Park Concert (May 31, 8 p.m.), and a block of Matthews’ videos (June 2, 8:30 p.m.).

Dave Matthews Band is hyping their new album by streaming the June concrt not onky on Fuse but Hulu.com, trying to reach as wide an audience as possible.