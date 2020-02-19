Fuse Media Teams With Genius on Music Series

Fuse Media is teaming up with song lyric-based digital media company Genius on a new TV series that will premiere March 18.

The series, Genius x Fuse, will bring Genius’ artist-centric content, including Verified, Deconstructed and For the Record with Rob Markman to linear TV.

“Partnering with such a credible resonating brand like Genius allows us to continue to expand our music culture-based content offerings to our growing young audience in an impactful way,” said J-T Ladt, chief content officer for Fuse Media.

In the first episode, Alicia Keys breaks down the meaning of her latest hit Underdog on Verified, 2 Chainz discusses his new label T.R.U. with Rob Markman on For the Record and producer Hit-Boy describes how Kendrick Lamar’s Backseat Freestyle was made on Deconstructed.

“Genius champions artists who are shaping today’s music culture, and our digital content spotlighting their craft and creativity resonates intensely with our online audience. We’re thrilled to partner with Fuse to bring these lyrical deep-dives to linear television, where they can reach an even broader audience of true music fans,” said Joshua Asen, Genius’s head of TV & film.

The series is part of Fuse’s strategy of finding digital content and developing into TV programming. Earlier the network turned YouTube’s Made from Scratch into a series. It also works with Complex’s digital network on Complex X Fuse.