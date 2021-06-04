Fuse Media Marks Pride Month With Future LGBTQ History Class

Fuse Media is commemorating Pride Month by rolling out its Future LGBTQ Class of 2021.

Fuse’s Future History franchise, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, started in 2016 and aims to celebrate emerging leaders and their stories. Since 2021 Fuse has been naming Future History Classes of people making an impact.

The Future LGBTQ History Class of 2021 is:

Recording artist Lil Nas X for breaking any expectation that he’s a one trick pony and using his elevated status to express himself on his own terms.

Writer Carmen Maria Machado for continuing to break boundaries for queer authors and bringing new perspectives to sci-fi and horror fiction with the collection, “Her Body and Other Parties.”

Trans icon, role model and top model Isis King, one of television and fashion’s most visible transgender person. For many, seeing themselves represented on the screen and the catwalk is a welcome affirmation.

Composer, artist, cellist and singer, Kelsey Lu who shares their activism and emotions through their art and will make an impact for years to come.

Fuse will spotlight The LGBTQ History Class of 2021 through a short-form video series that premieres this week on the Fuse digital and social platforms, as well as its Fuse and FM (Fuse Music) linear channels.