Fuse, InfoSpace Partner for Mobile Service

Fuse, Cablevision’s music network, will launch a mobile initiative with mobile media company InfoSpace Inc. April 14. InfoSpace will provide fuse with mobile content including ringtones and graphics, which viewers will be able to access from the network’s mobile storefront – http://mobile.fuse.tv – or by text message on their cellphones.

The mobile service will be offered through a one-time subscription fee, with prices ranging from $2.49 to $4.99, depending on the type of content downloaded. InfoSpace and fuse plan to add casual mobile games to the service in early May.

The new mobile offering stems from a deal that fuse cut with InfoSpace in January. Elsewhere on the mobile front, fuse has a channel on MobiTV and a programming feature whereby viewers can text requests back and forth with representatives from the network. Fuse, of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment networks, averaged 28,000 total viewers in prime during first quarter 2006.