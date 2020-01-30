Fuse Honors Rising Stars With ‘Future History Class’

Fuse is launching “Future History Class of 2020,” an initiative designed to honor rising stars making an impact.

The first group of honorees will coincide with the commemoration of Black History Month in February, followed by another group for Women’s History Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, LGBTQ Pride Month, and National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Future Black History is being sponsored by McDonald’s USA.

The first four, the Future Black History Class of 2020, are:

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion for using her platform to empower her fans, whether she’s promoting environmental activism with the Hottie Beach Clean Up or offering scholarships to fans.

Comedian Jaboukie Young-White for making political issues personal. From LGBTQ issues to mental health and climate change, he tweets truth to power while providing much needed comic relief.

Sports agent Rich Paul for championing those from less-privileged backgrounds. By challenging a controversial NCAA rule, he helped tear down a barrier keeping aspiring sports agents without a college degree from breaking into the industry.

Attorneys Brittany K. Barnett & MiAngel Cody for taking criminal justice reform into their own hands. With the Buried Alive Project and The Decarceration Collective, they have saved lives, reunited families, and worked to end mass incarceration.

In all, 20 individuals will be selected over the course of the year. Honorees will be feature in multi-platform content, including video vignettes narrated by Big Boy, host of Fuse’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

“These rising stars are using their voices and influence to propel positive change across our nation, and their impact on society has only just begun,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel “Mike” Roggero. “Core to our company’s mission is the celebration of those committed to empowerment and sowing the seeds of unity throughout our society. It is immensely inspiring to hear the stories of courageous people who are embracing a volatile moment in time to make positive impacts on our world.”