Fuse Gets English-Language Rights To Combate Global

Fuse Media said it signed an agreement that gives Fuse exclusive English-language rights to televise Combate Global’s mixed martial arts live events.

Univision airs Combate Global’s matches in Spanish.

As part of the deal, Fuse also gets linear rights to 12 shows produced exclusively for the Fuse audience and Fuse Media’s El Rey Rebel FAST channel gets access to over 500 hours of Combate Global’s library of past fights.

“Fuse Media is entering into an exciting new chapter by offering free, live, world-class professional MMA events to our viewers, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to enter this space with than Combate Global," said Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero. “This is a perfect marriage of two minority-targeted companies. Combate’s dedication to entertaining and catering to a young, diverse audience integrates seamlessly with Fuse's own audience demographic."

The first event on Fuse will appear February 24. The card is headed by a welterweight matchup between Javier Basurto and Marco Lioreda.

Combate Global attracts a young audience for MMA programming.

“Combate Global’s foundation and success has, to a great extent, been based on the growing Hispanic population in the U.S.” said Campbell McLaren, CEO, of Combates Global.

“In naming Fuse Media our official English-language broadcast partner, Combate Global will now reach the entire spectrum of the Latino audience, regardless of which language they consume their media,” McLaren said. “We are thrilled to be working with a partner that understands this audience and is as steadfast in their commitment to diversity as Fuse Media.”