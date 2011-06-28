Furlong Named WPMT Harrisburg GM

Tribune Broadcasting has named Robert Furlong the vice president and general manager at WPMT Harrisburg. He starts July 18.

WPMT had been run by Larry Delia, who took over WXIN Indianapolis in April.

Furlong was most recently president and chief executive officer of VCI solutions, a provider of software to cable and broadcast, and before that managed TV stations in Albany, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

"Bob has the talent and experience we need to achieve continued success in Harrisburg," said Nils Larsen, Tribune Broadcasting CEO. "He's been successful at growing ratings and revenues against tough competition, he understands the importance of developing a strong online and mobile presence, and he knows the vital role that WPMT plays in the community."

Furlong ran Freedom Broadcasting's duopoly in Albany, NY, WRGB-WCWN, for six years beginning in 2004. Prior to that he was general manager at KPHO Phoenix as well as at KUTP Phoenix, among other stations.

"WPMT has been expanding news, growing ratings and constantly looking for new ways of serving its viewers, advertisers and the community," said Furlong. "There is a lot of opportunity to build on this very solid foundation--I am looking forward to leading this talented group of broadcasters."

Furlong is a graduate of Shippensburg University, west of Harrisburg.