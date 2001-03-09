Furchtgott-Roth fights AT&T deadline

FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth wants the agency to suspend AT&T's May 19 deadline for selling cable investments.

An FCC order to get the company below the 30% cap on one company's share of pay-TV subscribers should not be enforced until the agency decides whether a court decision striking down the limits absolves the company of a divestiture agreement it signed to win government approval for its merger with MediaOne Group, Furchtgott-Roth told reporters Friday.

"It's impossible to force a company to comply with rules the court found unconstitutional," he said. FCC Chairman Michael Powell said earlier in the week that the agency is reviewing how the ruling affects AT&T.

- Bill McConnell