Fuqua signs TV deal with Universal

Antoine Fuqua, who directed Oscar-nominated film Training Day, has

been signed to an exclusive deal to develop projects for Universal Television,

said Sarah Timberman, president of programming for Universal Network Television

Tuesday.

"There is an undeniable intensity and forcefulness to Antoine Fuqua's work

that has established him as one of the most exciting and sought-after directors

working in film today," Timberman said. "We're thrilled that he's decided to

turn his attention to television, as both a producer and a director, and

we view our partnership as an opportunity to bring Antoine's unique perspective and

style to the medium."

"Creating thought-provoking, high-concept material for

television audiences has always been a goal of mine, and I look forward to

working with the creative team at Universal to achieve that end," Fuqua said.

Fuqua is currently in post-production on the movie Tears of the Sun,

which stars Bruce Willis, for Revolution Studios.

He also is developing the film Bloods, about black soldiers in the

Vietnam War, for Castle Rock Entertainment.