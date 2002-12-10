Fuqua signs TV deal with Universal
Antoine Fuqua, who directed Oscar-nominated film Training Day, has
been signed to an exclusive deal to develop projects for Universal Television,
said Sarah Timberman, president of programming for Universal Network Television
Tuesday.
"There is an undeniable intensity and forcefulness to Antoine Fuqua's work
that has established him as one of the most exciting and sought-after directors
working in film today," Timberman said. "We're thrilled that he's decided to
turn his attention to television, as both a producer and a director, and
we view our partnership as an opportunity to bring Antoine's unique perspective and
style to the medium."
"Creating thought-provoking, high-concept material for
television audiences has always been a goal of mine, and I look forward to
working with the creative team at Universal to achieve that end," Fuqua said.
Fuqua is currently in post-production on the movie Tears of the Sun,
which stars Bruce Willis, for Revolution Studios.
He also is developing the film Bloods, about black soldiers in the
Vietnam War, for Castle Rock Entertainment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.