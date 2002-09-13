Funny people need apply

NBC continues to add to its growing reality slate, picking up eight

episodes of comic-search show Funniest Person in America, to air in the spring or summer of 2003.

The show's producers will search the country for 10 comedians who will then

live together while they compete for a prime time development deal on NBC.

Funniest Person will be hosted by comedian and writer Jay Mohr, formerly

of the now-canceled Mohr Sports on ESPN and once a cast member on

Saturday Night Live.

Mohr also helped to create the show, and he will executive-produce along with

Peter Engel.

'In watching

numerous reality shows, I realized that the people most deserving of at least

15 minutes of fame are comedians,' Mohr said.

'This show is a wonderful opportunity to give a much-deserved 'big break' to

the hardest-working people in show business that I know.'

Brittany Levin, director of creative affairs for Peter

Engel Productions, and Jamila Hunter, director of alternative series for NBC,

were also instrumental in developing the program.